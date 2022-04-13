Advertisement

Head of state police upbeat about overcoming staff shortage

Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.
Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Backed by a big pay raise, the head of Kentucky’s lead statewide police agency sees signs that its ranks will be replenished after a prolonged staffing crunch.

State police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. spoke about the personnel upswing at a bill-signing ceremony Tuesday.

One measure awards state police troopers a $15,000 pay raise. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear proposed the amount, which was approved by the Republican-led legislature.

The pay bump is expected to improve KSP’s recruitment and retention efforts.

KSP has 856 full-time sworn troopers and officers, which is 150 short of the agency’s sworn strength in 2006.

