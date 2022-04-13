Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to announce major economic investment

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 upate(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is teasing a major economic announcement on Wednesday morning, calling it a “historic investment.”

The governor said it will produce thousands of jobs and solidify Kentucky’s leading role in an emerging industry.

“We are having the greatest economic resurgence, maybe the greatest economic surge, that this state has ever seen,” Gov. Beshear said.

Kentucky is looking to build onto its economic momentum with thousands of jobs set to be announced Wednesday morning.

“Kentucky saw $11.2 billion in private sector investment last year. A state of 4.4 million people saw 118,000 new jobs at the second highest wage we’ve ever seen,” Gov. Beshear said.

During his address last week at the Concordia Lexington Summit, Governor Beshear touted Kentucky’s economic growth in the last year.

“We have 11 broad sectors that make up the economy,” said Dr. Michael Clark, the director of UK’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

Dr. Clark said Kentucky has been rebounding post-pandemic in areas like manufacturing, trade, and transportation.

“It’s encouraging to see these types of investments. Because it suggests they’re seeing a workforce here,” Dr. Clark said.

“We look forward to those opportunities. We look forward to transformation for our people. Kentucky is ready to lead,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Kentucky Association of Manufactures said the transformation of Kentucky’s economy as a result of the auto industry alone is remarkable.

You can watch the Governor’s livestream below.

