Golden Alert issued for Wayne County man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing person in Wayne County.

38-year-old James Ray Allen Jr. was last seen in Monticello at Dishman’s Personal Care Home.

He has been missing since roughly 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Allen is a 5′9″ white man, around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue suit jacket, and gray and white tennis shoes.

According to police, Allen has disabilities.

Anyone with information can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

