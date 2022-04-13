Advertisement

Former Vice Mayor of Corbin honored by Kentucky senators

Nancy Clouse Mitchell
Nancy Clouse Mitchell(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Senators honored Nancy Mitchell, who was married to Congressman Hal Rogers’ long-time field representative, Bob Mitchell.

She died in October of 2021.

Mitchell was born and raised in Corbin and served the area in many roles throughout her life.

She was the first woman ever elected to the Corbin City Commission, and she also served two terms as Vice Mayor of Corbin.

