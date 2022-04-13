Floyd County officials work to fight against littering and illegal dumping

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are noticing an alarming trend and are beginning to fight to change those statistics.

“We’re seeing an increase in the trash at our landfills almost 30%,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, “and we’re seeing an increase in the trash in our communities, in our ditches, in our hollows, and in our streets of 30%.”

The county, local businesses, and the Floyd County School District met on Tuesday to partner in the fight against littering and illegal dumping. Officials met to proclaim that April 11-16 would be Floyd County Cleanup Week.

“The reason we’re doing that is we’re trying to do an overall initiative in Floyd County to try to create awareness,” said Judge-Executive Williams. “This is our one thing this year that we want to try to focus on, and that’s trying to get the county cleaned up.”

Officials also believe changes begin by teaching the region’s youth the importance of keeping their county and communities clean.

“We realized that if we’re going to change our culture,” said Floyd County Special Events and ARPA Grants Coordinator Missy Allen, “we’re going to have to change the way that people think about the importance of keeping our community clean, then we need to start with our children.”

This has led officials to also begin the “Trash for Cash” program, which invites 6th-12th grade students to help out the community while also earning some funds for sports teams, clubs, and organizations.

“We thought, ‘okay, we can do ‘trash for cash’,” said Allen. “For every mile that they pick up on both sides of the road, we will pay them $50 a mile.”

Allen said there are also ways for younger students to pitch in.

For K-3rd grade students, making poster boards about the importance of keeping your community clean, and for 4th and 5th-grade students, writing an essay on the same topic.

There will be winners throughout the county for younger students’ projects with cash prizes.

Allen said to call the Floyd County Courthouse at (606) 886-9193 for more information.

