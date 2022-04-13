Advertisement

EKY health leader reflects on COVID pandemic, sees positive change in two years

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health leaders are calling the past two years a rollercoaster ride as COVID-19 hit the region hard.

”We have had a total of over 33 thousand cases in the Kentucky River District, so basically one in every 3 people in our area has had COVID,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Lockard said reflecting shows how they did well in some areas while learning lessons in others.

”I think communication has been key,” he said. “One of the things we’ve strived to do is to communicate openly and transparently with the population here.” “Try to get them the information they need,” he added.

The Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels by County Map shows every county except Anderson in the green level. That is something not seen for the most part of the pandemic.

”You know, it’s business as usual, you know, we can go out we can socialize,” he said. “We can do things, we don’t have to worry about masking.”

