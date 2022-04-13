Dontaie Allen transfers to Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years in Lexington, Dontaie Allen has found a new home.

The Pendelton County native and former Mr. Basketball announced Wednesday morning that he is committed to play at Western Kentucky.

Your playing small does not serve the World ‼️ #committed pic.twitter.com/yxA1SC8ZS1 — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) April 13, 2022

Allen announced his entering of the transfer portal on March 24. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the Blue and White. He received fewer minutes of playing time over the last few games of the 2021-22 season at UK.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.