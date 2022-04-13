Advertisement

Dontaie Allen transfers to Western Kentucky

(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years in Lexington, Dontaie Allen has found a new home.

The Pendelton County native and former Mr. Basketball announced Wednesday morning that he is committed to play at Western Kentucky.

Allen announced his entering of the transfer portal on March 24. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the Blue and White. He received fewer minutes of playing time over the last few games of the 2021-22 season at UK.

