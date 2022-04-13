Advertisement

Dolly Parton to be featured in comic book sequel

Dolly Parton is set to reprise her role as herself in an upcoming sequel in the “Female Force” comic series.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dolly originally entered the comic book world in 2021 in a book detailing her life story. The comic featured familiar sights like Dollywood and Sevierville. Dolly’s sequel book will build off of the rags-to-riches story of its predecessor, focusing instead on the many ways she’s given back to the East Tennessee community. The comic book, published by TidalWave, will also feature an exclusive cover only available at a Murfreesboro comic store.

“We are excited to do a second exclusive cover with TidalWave with the new Dolly Parton comic book,” said Patrick Zambrano, owner of Z’s Comic Lair. The exclusive cover is produced by Nashville artists Orlando and Nicole Guzman.

“We are excited to work with retailers in the home state of everything, Dolly!” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “We have created variants of this book with other comic shops in the last month. Helping small businesses during this time by doing a special variant is a bonus.”

The “Female Force” series has featured many notable female persons of interest, such as Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Those interested in picking up a copy can order one from Z’s Comic Lair by calling (615) 624-7676.

