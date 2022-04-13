Advertisement

Doctors discuss how to cope with stress in honor of National Stress Awareness Month

National Stress Awareness Month
National Stress Awareness Month(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - April marks National Stress Awareness Month, a time of year dedicated to letting people know how stress can impact the mind and body and what we can do to cope with it.

Medical Director of Psychiatric Services at Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Mazhar Salim, said stress is inevitable and it can often lead to larger mental and physical issues if left unmanaged.

Dr. Salim said the hardest part in dealing with stress may not be the impact itself, but recognizing the subtle symptoms before they escalate.

“If we are irritable, if we become impatient, if [we] feel like our hearts are beating faster, if we are restless, if you’re not sleeping good, if you’re not resting good, if you’re eating too much, that’s a sign of stress,” he said.

Dr. Salim added that self-care, frequent exercise and maintaining personal boundaries are three things that can dramatically reduce stress.

