Despite academic gains, risks remain for Kentucky’s youngest students

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An education study from researchers at Amplify found that, “In every elementary grade, there are still more students at risk of not learning to read than there were two years ago.”

During the pandemic, students moved to virtual instruction, and echoing the Amplify report, teachers are now find that some students lack foundational skills in reading that are critical to mastery of all academic subjects.

The problem is statewide and even national, and so is the response to improving reading levels, but teachers and staff at Letcher County Public Schools spoke to WYMT about steps that are being taken to address the problem.

West Whitesburg Elementary officials told us a positive aspect of virtual learning is that it helped students and staff develop technology skills.

However, West Whitesburg Elementary Principal, Stacy Isaac, said some subjects were just harder to teach online.

”Some of these students have not been in-person instruction for a year, year and a half, so, they have fallen behind,” she said. “So, overall our reading levels probably are not where they need to be.”

Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent, Denise Yonts, said they monitor reading levels closely.

”Kindergarten, first, second grade, those are such foundational skills,” she said. “If students aren’t successful at that level it can inhibit their success as they grow, as they age and in future classes.”

Missing literacy benchmarks is not unique to Letcher County Schools. It is a national problem.

According to the Amplify study, more students are at risk for not learning to read than before the pandemic.

Teachers, like 5th Grade Reading instructor, Megan Hall, said they notice the risk now that students are back in the building.

”We have lost a lot of foundations in our reading throughout the pandemic,” she said. “But, its been really important for us to make sure that each of those kids are assessed on their own level.”

There are state-mandated assessments that periodically measure if students are on-track with their reading.

At West Whitesburg Elementary, Jan Caudill, is the K-5 Technology Teacher offering some of the advanced assistance.

”If a student comes to my technology lab and needs a little assistance I can pull them [in] one on one and work with that child,” she said.

Superintendent Denise Yonts also told us that catching up in reading level will require daily parental support.

She recommended asking your children what stories they have read that day, who the characters are and what happens to them. She says those simple conversations help reinforce the learning.

She also mentioned for parents that want to get their children a extra out-of-the-classroom attention there will be summer programs.

More information about those programs is available through the districts website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.