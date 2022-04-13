Advertisement

Boy missing from the Ashland area

Tishawn Parsley
Tishawn Parsley(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a boy who’s missing from Ashland.

Tishawn Parsley was last seen Friday, April 8, walking west in the 3400 block of Central Avenue, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Parsley is described as 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and was wearing a multi-colored hooted sweatshirt, red shorts, and checkered slip-on tennis shoes when was last seen.

Police say Parsley is reported to frequent the Ashland Town Center mall and the YMCA.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call 911 or the APD at 606-385-3273.

