Bluegrass Care Navigators spreads awareness about National Health Care Decision Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators held an event for National Health Care Decision’s day at Hazard Coffee Company on Wednesday.

Their goal was to bring awareness to the community about having important conversations with family members, letting them know your wishes and what is important to you before you are too sick to do it.

BCN shared advice with those who came by and handed out forms to take to their doctor to discuss further options.

Everyone that stopped by was also treated with a free cup of coffee.

