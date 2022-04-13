Advertisement

Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at twice the rate of others, study finds

Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021,...
Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at a rate of 6.8 per 100 employees in 2021, according to a recent study.(Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests that serious injuries at Amazon warehouses in the U.S. were more than double that of non-Amazon warehouses last year.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, published the report on Tuesday.

The report found that Amazon employed 33% of all U.S warehouse workers in 2021, but it was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry.

According to the study, there were 38,334 total recordable injuries at Amazon facilities in 2021.

About 34,000 of those injuries were considered serious, where the workers could no longer perform their jobs or had to miss work.

According to the study, Amazon reported 6.8 serious injuries for every 100 warehouse workers. Other warehouses had 3.5 severe injuries per 100 warehouse workers.

The study used 2021 injury data that Amazon submitted to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Williamsburg police along with search and rescue team members were able to locate two men who...
Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
Wayne County man arrested for farm theft
Sheriff: Man arrested after $68,000 in farm equipment stolen

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Open mic night to celebrate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday in Paintsville - 11:00 p.m.
Open mic night to celebrate Loretta Lynn's 90th birthday in Paintsville - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt - 11:00 p.m.
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Help, volunteers pouring into Ukraine from Kentucky