Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By FREIDA FRISARO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami arrested a 41-year-old woman in the deaths of her two children, aged 3 and 5, after officers responded to repeated hang-up 911 calls from her apartment where they found their tied-up bodies.

Police say Odette Lysse Joassaint told officers “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore” when they arrived at the apartment Tuesday night.

The officers said they found the 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl on a bed, where their arms, legs and neck were tied up.

They tried to resuscitate the children until a Miami Fire Rescue crew arrived and pronounced them dead.

