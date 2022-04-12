Advertisement

Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a man in the area was arrested Monday night on drug trafficking charges.

A release from the sheriff’s office said a deputy made a traffic stop when he saw a car making traffic violations. During the stop, the deputy said he smelled marijuana coming from the car and deployed a K-9 unit.

The K-9 alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. After a search, we are told the deputy found 2 bags of meth with an approximate weight of 2.7 grams, a bag of marijuana with an approximate weight of 60 grams, approximately 107 ½ tablets of oxycodone, 2 sets of digital scales, plastic baggies consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics and $1,612.00 in cash. Also, a Glock 22 caliber handgun was found between the passenger seats and the console.

The passenger of the car, Coby Conn, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) - (enhanced), trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 10 drug unspecified - opiates) - (enhanced) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conn was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

