Sheriff: Two arrested with more than 2 pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London City Police arrested two people after a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The release said a probable cause search led to officers finding more than two pounds of meth, marijuana, six firearms - one of which was reported stolen and a large amount of cash.

Michael Christopher Berry, 40, and Amara Paige Creech, 34, were arrested and charged with meth trafficking, trafficking marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

