Sheriff: Three people arrested on drug charges, more than 90 grams of meth found

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - On Monday, deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a large amount of drugs being delivered to a local community.

When deputies searched the house suspected to be involved, they found around 90.6 grams of meth, 44.51 grams of fentanyl, 20.19 grams of crack cocaine, 16.02 grams of marijuana, 101 pills appearing to be oxycodone, 12 pills appearing to be amphetamine, and $1,936 in US currency.

Malcom Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver and possession of fentanyl.

Joshua Armond was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver and possession of fentanyl.

Matthew Cantrell was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

