Rain chances continue early, strong storms still possible later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be a soggy morning for people across the mountains, but the rain should end by early this afternoon. More chances are on the way in the coming days though.

Today and Tonight

The morning drive will be a wet one for most folks, so don’t forget your rain gear. Rain chances should move out in the far eastern counties by late this morning or early this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center still has parts of our area under a level 1 risk for severe weather, so a few early cells could feature some stronger storms. We will keep you posted.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for some stronger storms on Tuesday, April 12th. If those do develop, they would be in the early morning hours. (WYMT Weather)

Even with the dreary start to the day, we should still get into the low 70s for daytime highs.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping into the low 60s or upper 50s, depending on where you are.

Extended Forecast

While we are still expecting chances for stronger storms on Wednesday, I don’t think it will be in the daytime hours. All models have pushed the cold front back into the overnight hours. That makes it even more critical to have a way to get those alerts quickly if they are issued. A great way to do that is the WYMT weather app. Something else you will need to remember to do is to take your phone off silent before you go to bed. The SPC Day 2 outlook is unchanged from the previous Day 3, with the exact same counties highlighted for the level 1 and 2 risks. Level 3 is not too far away.

The Storm Prediction Center Day 2 outlook highlights the same areas as the Day 3 for possible severe weather on Wednesday. The only change now is that this could potentially happen overnight going into Thursday. (WYMT Weather)

Scattered showers will be around during the daytime hours under a mainly cloudy sky. Highs will soar into the upper 70s thanks to southwest winds. The cold front arrives around midnight and will linger all the way into Thursday morning. As always, the main threats will be damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. While an isolated brief spin-up tornado is possible, especially in the level 2 counties in yellow, statistically, the chance of seeing an overnight tornado is super low. Regardless, we will keep a very close eye on it. Lows will drop close to 60 by the morning hours.

After the morning drive on Thursday, the rain moves out and the skies clear out. Look for sun and clouds for Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies for Good Friday with highs back into the low 70s.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.