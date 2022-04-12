Advertisement

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

Pulaski County deputy dies
Pulaski County deputy dies(Pulaski County Sherriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook announcing the death of a deputy on Tuesday.

Deputy Stephen Racz died after a battle with cancer. He was a Court Security Officer with the Sheriff’s Office since August 2021.

Racz was also a United States Air Force Veteran.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” said the post.

Arrangements are still being made.

