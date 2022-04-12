Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Rescue Farm in the small Pike County community of Dorton is gearing up for its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Farm.

The farm takes in several neglected, abused, or unwanted farm animals each year and gives them new hope, new lives, or finds them new and loving homes.

“Every animal we have is rescued. We’ve rescued 10 new goats in the last month,” said 3-Mile Creek Rescue Farm Owner Rob Elkins. “We have donkeys, ponies, rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, name it and we’ve got it here.”

On Saturday, April 16, the farm is hosting its second annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Farm and all proceeds will go to benefit the animals and pay for vet care, stable costs, feed costs, and other expenses. The farm is also giving back to the community that supports its animals by having several door prizes and giving away an Easter basket for every child.

“You’ll get a ticket when you come in the gate so every hour, we’re going to give away something for the kids,” said Elkins. “We want to try to make sure that everybody is going to win something and have a really good time.”

The community has also donated thousands of eggs and many of the prizes to be won and with more than 5,000 eggs to be found, there is sure to be enough fun for everyone.

“Most of the eggs were donated, all of the Easter baskets were donated, but people are amazing to help out with everything we do on this farm,” said Elkins. “It’s just absolutely amazing how they come through with everything that we do.”

Elkins also said the rescue animals are eager to meet new friends and have some company.

“Our babies are so excited to see the kids because, I mean, it’s just like a kid getting company,” said Elkins. “Like, these animals enjoy it so much and love the kids and all of our animals are big babies.”

Elkins says the gates open at noon, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and the Easter egg hunt will officially begin at 3 p.m. with prizes for most eggs found, most eggs of one color found, and more. Visit the 3-Mile Creek Rescue Farm’s Facebook page for more details.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.