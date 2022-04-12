Perry County senior citizens center hosts annual senior citizens prom

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County leaders, students and local organizations came together on Tuesday to host a senior citizens prom at the Denny Ray Noble Senior Citizens Center in Hazard.

Members of the center, local nursing home residents and those from the adult day care attended the carnival themed event where they danced, played games and took part in the coronation of a prom king and queen.

“I have to say, for you seniors out there, there’s a life after retirement,” said Paul Taulbee, a senior transporter at the center. “The biggest thing that they get out of this is socialization. They get to meet with their friends, and we have various activities for them here at the center.”

This is the first time the center has been able to host the prom since the pandemic began.

The senior citizens prom is an annual event and serves as an opportunity to bring two types of seniors, senior citizens and seniors in high school, together.

