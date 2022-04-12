Open mic night to celebrate Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A week long celebration for Loretta Lynn’s 90th birthday rolls on in downtown Paintsville Tuesday evening.

Tourism officials are celebrating her birthday with an open mic night at the historic Sipp Theatre.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the event is free to enter, but musicians are asked to arrive by 6:30 p.m.

Organizers hope to share great country music until about 8:30 p.m.

“They can expect to hear some wonderful country songs, uh, a lot of Loretta tonight, and then we will end the night with everyone joining in singing her signature song, Coal Miners Daughter,” said Paintsville Tourism Director, Jeremiah Parsons.

Tuesday’s open mic night is the latest in a week of activities honoring the Queen of Country Music.

On Wednesday, tourism officials will again use the Sipp Theatre to screen a documentary about Lynn’s life called, “Still a Mountain Girl.”

On Thursday, Lynn’s 90th birthday, at 7:00 p.m. the US 23 Country Music Highway Museum will play host to a front porch pickin’ of bluegrass and country music.

