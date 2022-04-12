Midweek warmup culminates in strong storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve gotten warmer as this week has gone on and that trend will continue into the day Wednesday, but unfortunately the trend of strong storm chances for the midweek will continue as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our rain from earlier is long gone and it’s actually been a fairly pleasant second half of the day. We’ll continue the dry trend tonight as partly cloudy skies this evening give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight as our next, potent storm threat marches closer. Warm air and moisture continue streaming in from the south, keeping lows above average right around 60°.

The next big weathermaker works into the western portions of the state during the day on Wednesday. That’s where a rather large threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will lie during the daytime hours. For us, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and gusty southerly winds during the day, highs will surge into the middle and upper 70s as we await potential late night storms.

The storms will mainly form out to our west where a severe weather outbreak looks possible across the Mississippi Valley during the day with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible. Those storms move east into the evening and overnight hours, possibly knocking on our door by the late evening. The western portions of the mountains are in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather with the rest of us under a Level 1 Marginal Risk. Main threats as a line of storms pushes through the region include damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Timing could still shift with this, so you’ll definitely want to check back with later forecasts. Lows fall down into the middle 50s as the front moves through.

Late Week and Beyond

This latest storm system finally pushes out early on Thursday. After some morning showers, we’ll start to slowly clear by the afternoon hours, with highs much milder in the middle 60s. Clearing skies overnight will have us in the lower 40s overnight. At this point, Friday looks to be the pick of the week! Highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Easter weekend starts off nice with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning, allowing highs to surge back into the comfortable 70s by the afternoon hours, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of a weak system poised to bring scattered showers back to the region on Easter Sunday itself. Clouds and showers keep us cooler with highs in the middle 60s. More of the same as we start the new work week.

