Advertisement

Martin County Library looking toward season of activities

The library is booking events for the coming seasons.
The library is booking events for the coming seasons.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Library is settling into its new main branch location at the Collier Center in Inez, celebrating the season ahead with a schedule full of children’s activities.

Tuesday, families gathered for story time and an Easter egg hunt, filling the halls and play room of the space. Organizers said it was great to have so many smiling faces in the library after the pandemic forced a lot of changes over the last couple of years.

“It was just so exciting to feel them come through the door. All that energy. And they’ve got somewhere safe and somewhere that they can be nurtured into learning,” said Children’s Coordinator Deborah Hinkle.

Now, they are preparing for a spring and summer booked full of entertaining events and summer reading. You can follow the library here to see schedules and updates.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Williamsburg police along with search and rescue team members were able to locate two men who...
Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
Wayne County man arrested for farm theft
Sheriff: Man arrested after $68,000 in farm equipment stolen

Latest News

Crossroads Church members are working in Inez this week with Appalachia Reach Out.
‘Church is an action, not a place’: Cincinnati church partners with Martin County mission
3-Mile Creek Rescue Farm in Pike County is getting ready for its second annual Easter Egg Hunt...
Pike County animal rescue gearing up for Easter egg hunt
Hazard and Perry County officials give update on 2020 Hazard Strategic Plan
RAND PAUL ALICE LLOYD COLLEGE
Sen. Rand Paul visits Alice Lloyd College