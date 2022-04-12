Martin County Library looking toward season of activities

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Library is settling into its new main branch location at the Collier Center in Inez, celebrating the season ahead with a schedule full of children’s activities.

Tuesday, families gathered for story time and an Easter egg hunt, filling the halls and play room of the space. Organizers said it was great to have so many smiling faces in the library after the pandemic forced a lot of changes over the last couple of years.

“It was just so exciting to feel them come through the door. All that energy. And they’ve got somewhere safe and somewhere that they can be nurtured into learning,” said Children’s Coordinator Deborah Hinkle.

Now, they are preparing for a spring and summer booked full of entertaining events and summer reading. You can follow the library here to see schedules and updates.

