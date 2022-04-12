Kentucky General Assembly entering final days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday marks the second-to-last day of this year’s General Assembly session.

Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on the agenda.

Sports betting and medical marijuana were two bills that saw some traction late in the session. Both passed the House, it if unsure if there is time or a way to see passage of both in these final days of the session and be sent to the governor.

The sports betting bill saw bipartisan support and is even co-sponsored by the House speaker. It passed in late March 58-30. Some Senate leaders favor it, but others do not. However, there is time for it to get the required votes in the final two days of the session.

Medical marijuana has a tougher road. It has not received any hearings in the Senate.

“I want to see Kentucky finally legalize medicinal marijuana. So do 70 plus to 80% of Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Senate President Robert Stivers said more study is needed and favors a university study to dig deeper into the effects of cannabis.

In the interim the governor signed some bills and vetoed others. Of the two dozen bills he’s vetoed, it’s likely lawmakers will override many include ones dealing with abortion restrictions, charter schools, public assistance reforms and income tax reforms.

The governor also vetoed parts of the budget, what he said yesterday were technical issues, but he also vetoed a part of the legislative budget that spells out raises for lawmakers.

By law, the legislature must adjourn by midnight on Thursday the 14th.

