‘It’s just very exciting:’ Lexington teen’s family escapes Ukraine, set to arrive in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teenager has taken the lead filling out stacks and stacks of immigration papers to get his family out of war-torn Ukraine and into Kentucky.

After hundreds of dollars of paperwork and much prayer, his family will arrive at Blue Grass Airport Tuesday night.

We talked to Jimmy Yust on March 1, when he was trying to get his sister and her family out of the Polish/Ukrainian border and into Lexington. They’d just fled an explosion near their home. Now, more than a month later, the fresh start for his family is here.

“Currently my sister, very excited. She told us yesterday that she’s in San Diego now,” Jimmy said.

His sister Oksana, her husband Igor and their three children, along with four other family members, are scheduled to land in the bluegrass, and Jimmy can’t believe it’s actually happening.

“It’s just very exciting. I can barely think of anything else,” Jimmy said. “Like I woke up today and I was like, ‘Mom please don’t make me go to school today.’”

As the strongest English speaker in the house, the 17-year-old Dunbar student was tasked with filling out immigration forms on behalf of his Ukrainian family.

“I’m not going to lie I cried so much throughout that I was like please, please help me out,” Jimmy said.

He knew that if there weren’t any forms, his family would have no entry into the U.S.

“The second I get home from school, straight to documents,” Jimmy said.

Technical glitches slowed the process.

“About three weeks of documents, which should have took two days max,” Jimmy said.

But persistence paid off, and Oksana and her family have a room in the house all set up for them. Many of their toys and clothes have been donated.

A welcoming party of about 50 people are expected to be at the airport Tuesday. There will be traditional Ukrainian singing and dancing to greet them. We’re told they will be the first Ukrainian refugees to resettle in Lexington.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.