Issues & Answers: the importance of thriving downtowns

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Hensley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with former InVision Hazard coordinator Baylen Campbell, and City of Hazard downtown coordinator Bailey Richards to talk about the importance of thriving downtown areas and what’s coming up next for Downtown Hazard in particular.

