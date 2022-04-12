Issues & Answers: the importance of thriving downtowns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with former InVision Hazard coordinator Baylen Campbell, and City of Hazard downtown coordinator Bailey Richards to talk about the importance of thriving downtown areas and what’s coming up next for Downtown Hazard in particular.

You can watch the full episode in the player above.

