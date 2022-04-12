Hazard and Perry County officials give update on 2020 Hazard Strategic Plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2019, Hazard and Perry County officials came together to create a strategic plan for the city of Hazard and in 2020, officials started putting those plans into action.

“We’re way ahead of the game on this,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

The 2020 Hazard Strategic Plan is a 28-page guide that highlights the city’s goals for a five-year time span.

Just two years in, those involved with the plan said they have made more progress than they anticipated.

“Every time we’re meeting, we’re trying to figure out how to make it better for the people, for the residents of Perry County,” said Mayor Mobelini.

Improving city infrastructure and creating a stronger workforce were two main goals of the plan and Hazard officials said they’ve been able to replace water lines and meters, rebuild water tanks and create more than 700 jobs in the process.

“We’ve addressed the infrastructure, we’re addressing the job growth, now we’re ready to take this in our final phase of the complete puzzle of the community and that’s quality of life and parks and recreation,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Downtown revitalization and small business growth are things Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said has made dramatic improvements since the plan began.

“Its really interesting to have set these goals two years ago and see them actually coming to fruition.”

Mobelini said the strategic plan has been a positive partnership between the city and the county.

Richards added that although this is a five-year plan, there is no end goal for what they hope to accomplish.

