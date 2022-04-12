Advertisement

Emergency Christian Ministries looking for volunteers and funding

Emergency Christian Ministries
Emergency Christian Ministries(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg homeless shelter, Emergency Christian Ministries, is open again but undergoing a complete makeover.

The building needs a new roof, plumbing, electrical services and more.

It is currently open to those in need of housing, but the board of directors said it is nowhere near where they would like it to be.

“It’s to capacity in what my wife refers to as the dry rooms. That is the rooms where the roof is not leaking down on to them,” Steven Jett, Board of Directors said.

The shelter is currently looking for donations, funding, volunteer services and everything in between to reach their goal of sustainable housing.

”We definitely need help from the community, that’s the only way we’re going to stay open, we would like to stay federal free and not have to get grants to run the place,” Susan Jett, Board of Directors said.

The Jett’s have a goal of helping those in need at the shelter getting back on their feet and creating a life for themselves.

”I give them a couple days and then I tell them they have to go find a job, because that is the first step to becoming independent,” Susan Jett said. They want to be able to give the children staying an education, while also teaching adults life lessons they may not have gotten growing up.

If you’re interested in helping, you can call (606) 400-1464, send checks or letters to P.O. Box 13, Williamsburg, KY or email: ECMonthehill@outlook.com.

