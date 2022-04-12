‘Blessed and grateful’: Jacob Toppin enters name in the 2022 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to enter his name into the NBA Draft.

“First I would like to thank God for all of my blessings!” he said in his tweet. “I would also like to thank all of the people who have been a part of my journey.”

He said he made the decision to put his name in the draft after discussing his future with his family and coaches.

Toppin will maintain his eligibility throughout the process.

