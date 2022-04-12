Advertisement

Beshear announces another $250 million in ‘Clean Water’ funding

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced another $250 million in ‘Cleaner Water Program’ funding Monday, at the London Court House.

Beshear was in London handing out nearly $3 million in funding for Laurel and Clay county water systems, when he announced $250 million more had been secured for the ‘Clean Water Program.’

“So what this does for somebody in Clay or Laurel county is do a lot of work on your water system, without asking you to pay.” Beshear said. “These are grants, so it’s going to help them do important work, and the customers, the citizens out there, they’re not going to be asked to chip in.

The $250 million is set to be doled out over the next two years.

The $3 million in funding for Laurel and Clay county is from the last $250 million in ‘Cleaner Water’ funding. Monday, Beshear announced 8 major projects in the area where the money would be fed.

Beshear said this program is especially important for those in rural counties, who have a harder time getting clean drinking water.

“This investment says to eastern Kentuckians, we care about you and you count. We are on the precipice of an era of prosperity with a number of jobs coming in and my commitment is eastern Kentucky is a big part of it, not left out.” He said.

The ‘Cleaner Water Program’ is a part of the ‘Better Kentucky Plan.’

