Work week warmup ahead of more storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I have good news and bad news. Good news? Temperatures look to be well above average for highs this week. The bad news? The warmup looks to come with storm chances.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve already seen some showers push through the region today as a cold front has moved in and stalled out over the area. The stalled front will act as a focusing mechanism for showers and thunderstorms tonight and for the next several days. A few showers will be possible this evening before becoming more numerous overnight. Lows look mild, in the lower 50º.

More showers and storms possible on a scattered basis early on Tuesday as that disturbance works east of the region. Shower and storm chances mostly taper into the afternoon, but southerly winds look to keep us above average in the lower to middle 70s during the day. We’re mostly cloudy overnight ahead of a big system to our west as lows fall into the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

A powerful springtime storm system will be out to our west during the day on Tuesday and into the Mississippi Valley by Wednesday. The possibility will be there for quite a bit of severe weather in the plains on Tuesday and closer to west Kentucky by Wednesday as that storm system heads in our direction.

Winds look to be breezy out of the south during the day Wednesday ahead of our storm system pushing into the region. That will help us get into the middle and upper 70s ahead of storms firing up to our west. The question becomes how and when will these storms impact us? A two-out-of-five Slight Risk has already been posted along and west of Interstate 75 as that’s the location in our area where the ingredients will be best for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. But we still have plenty of time to watch this system out to our west. Showers should diminish late Wednesday night as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

Not done with the showers yet, however, as we continue to watch weak disturbances continue to pivot into the region for late in the week and the weekend as well, though these look more like scattered showers with occasional sun breaks at times. Highs look to hover around 70º or so each day.

