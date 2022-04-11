WB Transport facility opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A major transport facility recently opened in London.

60 to 70 trucks are expected to go through the WB Transport facility every day, which will help create more than 150 jobs in the region.

“WB transport is cutting the ribbon today on the beautiful 200,000 square foot facility on 20 acres at Grier Industrial Park,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The Company’s co-founder, Randal Weddle, said the new cross-docking facility is helping create careers.

“The first phase we’ve hired 150 employees, and we were excited when they said we were creating that many jobs,” he said. “Over this next year we will max out at 250 in this building.”

Despite all the extra weight on area roads, Beshear said people should not worry about more potholes.

“The first phase for road improvements for this facility ensuring it will lessen the impact on this community, the right of way, the design, is included in the two-year road plan that is gonna move forward,” said the Governor.

Beshear added that this kind of job growth is not uncommon for the Commonwealth any more. He said the SNP recently upgraded Kentucky’s economic outlook from poor to positive for the first time in 15 years.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.