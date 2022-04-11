Watch party to be held for Lawrence Countian competing on American Idol top 24

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native, Noah Thompson, is competing on American Idol’s top 24 round Monday night.

Friends and members of the community are invited to a watch party at The Garden Theatre in Louisa at 8:00 p.m.

Half of the top 24 contestants competed Sunday night, and by the end of the show Monday, the top 20 contestants will move on the next round.

WYMT has covered past watch parties in Louisa and will continue to update this article with the results.

