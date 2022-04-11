Advertisement

Veterinarians and shelter workers explain why people should rethink buying live animals for Easter

(Canva)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Easter right around the corner, parents and caregivers might be stocking up on candy and toys to fill their kids’ Easter baskets, but there are a few things veterinarians and shelter workers want you to avoid purchasing for the holiday.

Dr. William Hagans at Town & Country Animal Clinic in Hazard said it is important to avoid gifting bunnies, chicks or ducklings because these animals require more attention and care than people are aware of.

Dr. Hagans added that more often than not, these animals end up in shelters or on the streets once the newness wears off.

“A lot of times, people aren’t prepared for what that commitment is,” said Dr. Hagans. “It’s more than just feeding and watering, there’s husbandry, there’s also medical care, there are things that they need that a lot of people don’t think through.”

Dr. Hagans said that purchasing a stuffed animal as an alternative to bringing home a live one is a better option and will last a lot longer, too.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The shooting happened on Monday.
Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky

Latest News

Queen City Records
Local records store owners get ready for National Record Store Day
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
East 80 closed in Laurel County after fatal crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $3 million for Clay, Laurel County infrastructure