Veterinarians and shelter workers explain why people should rethink buying live animals for Easter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Easter right around the corner, parents and caregivers might be stocking up on candy and toys to fill their kids’ Easter baskets, but there are a few things veterinarians and shelter workers want you to avoid purchasing for the holiday.

Dr. William Hagans at Town & Country Animal Clinic in Hazard said it is important to avoid gifting bunnies, chicks or ducklings because these animals require more attention and care than people are aware of.

Dr. Hagans added that more often than not, these animals end up in shelters or on the streets once the newness wears off.

“A lot of times, people aren’t prepared for what that commitment is,” said Dr. Hagans. “It’s more than just feeding and watering, there’s husbandry, there’s also medical care, there are things that they need that a lot of people don’t think through.”

Dr. Hagans said that purchasing a stuffed animal as an alternative to bringing home a live one is a better option and will last a lot longer, too.

