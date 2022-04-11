Traffic Alert | Work underway to improve US 60

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Road work is underway to improve and ease congestion along U.S. 60 in Boyd County.

Drivers are looking forward to the changes at the busy intersection.

“I’m more alert because I got to see who’s going to slow down or stop in front of me and make that turn,” said Tony Nance. “If you can make it easier for some people to get off without slowing down the flow of traffic, it will help everybody.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to install a green-T intersection at U.S. 60 and Boy Scout Road.

Drivers may be familiar with a continuous green-T intersection for those who travel through U.S. 23 and Diederich Boulevard (KY 693) in Greenup County.

Allen Blair, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet public information officer, said the green-T intersection is a low-cost intersection alternative that reduces congestion by allowing some traffic on a high-volume highway to move freely with a continuous green light.

Here’s how it will work once construction is complete at US 60 and Boy Scout Road:

Traffic on westbound U.S. 60 coming from Ashland will not have to stop at the Boy Scout Road signal. Instead, both westbound lanes will have a continuous green signal, allowing traffic to flow freely.

On eastbound U.S. 60 going toward Ashland, the signal will stop traffic as usual – but in shorter cycles – to allow vehicles to cross to and from Boy Scout Road.

On Boy Scout Road, traffic can turn right or left onto U.S. 60 at each green signal as usual – but also in shorter cycles. The key difference is that traffic turning left onto westbound US 60 toward Summit will cross into a new acceleration-merge lane and have several hundred feet to merge right into the free-flowing westbound U.S. 60 traffic.

Contractors began work to reconfigure the U.S. 60 and Boy Scout Road intersection to build raised concrete medians, install traffic separation posts, restripe pavement for new merge and turn lanes, and install new signal equipment.

During the next two to three weeks, U.S. 60 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the intersection.

To learn more about a continuous green-T intersection, click here.

