Advertisement

Speculation over: Fiona to be a big sister

Speculation over: Fiona to be a big sister
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is official - Cincinnati’s favorite hippo, Fiona, will be a big sister.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that Bibi is pregnant. The baby hippo is expected to arrive late this summer, according to the zoo.

The official announcement comes after the zoo hinted one of its residents was pregnant. The post sparked speculation all across social media on Sunday.

Well, as it turns out, it will be Fiona.

“We weren’t planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team, “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September of 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal Laurel County crash
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Williamsburg police along with search and rescue team members were able to locate two men who...
Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
Wayne County man arrested for farm theft
Sheriff: Man arrested after $68,000 in farm equipment stolen

Latest News

Attorneys: New redistricting maps likely to apply in 2022
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances continue early, strong storms still possible later this week
Highway 80 Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Highway 80 Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - April 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - April 11, 2022
American Idol Watch Party - 11:00 p.m.
American Idol Watch Party - 11:00 p.m.