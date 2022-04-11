Advertisement

SOAR Focus Summit coming to Hazard this summer

2022 SOAR Logo
2022 SOAR Logo(WYMT/SOAR)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is gearing up for its newest event this summer.

Executive Director Colby Hall told WYMT the organization chose the City of Hazard for a Focus Summit.

It will be held on June 23rd and 24th at Hazard Community and Techincal College.

The summit’s theme is innovation and entrepreneurship. Hall said Hazard is a perfect city to host this mini-summit because more than 30 new businesses opened in downtown Hazard since 2019.

“We recognize that entrepreneurship and this idea that Eastern Kentuckians, who are as smart and as capable as any group of people across the country, that they have these types of ideas that lead to new business,” he said.

He said they expect around 200 to 300 to register.

You can find more here.

