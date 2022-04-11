Sheriff: Man arrested after $68,000 in farm equipment stolen

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested on theft charges after a significant amount of farm equipment was stolen, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

On April 9, officials with the sheriff’s office got a complaint that approximately $68,000 worth of farm equipment had been stolen from Winding Road in the Shearer Valley community.

Deputies got an arrest warrant after they determined a clear suspect and got a tip that led to the recovery of the farm equipment.

On Monday, deputies found Jacob Gregory in the Cooper community and arrested him. He is facing a theft charge.

Gregory was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

