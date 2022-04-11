Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - In a joint release, the Norton Police Department and the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and City of Norton announced a shooting that resulted in the death of three people on Monday.

On Sunday, Norton dispatch got a call from someone on Highland Avenue. When officers got to the scene they said they found three people dead.

The release did not mention the names of the three people.

Norton Police and Virginia State Police are investigating and said there is no evidence that shows a threat to the public.

We will update this story as we get more information.

