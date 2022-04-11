Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police posted on Facebook Monday morning about their success in finding two missing men on Sunday.

The two missing men, Mark A. Fuson and Ronnie L. Fuson were reported missing by family members when they did not hear from them for more than two days.

The post said, during the investigation, police, along with search and rescue members, were able to locate Ronnie Fuson safe at a house along Highway 92 East two hours into their search.

Police also said, they were able to locate Mark Fuson later that evening along a cliff line near the Williamsburg Boat Ramp on 1st Street using a drone. First responders and officers went to the location and safely removed Mark from the cliff line.

