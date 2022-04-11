Advertisement

Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges

Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday morning, a Hazard police officer reportedly saw a suspicious car parked on Brown Gay Lane.

When officers approached the car, they said the two people in the car were “acting strange”, and they could see a marijuana cigarette on the dashboard of the car.

A K-9 unit was deployed and alerted several times around the car.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded 9 MM gun, a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and five sets of digital scales. Several hundred individual baggies and needles were also found in the car along with more than $1,800 in cash.

Police said they determined both people in the car had outstanding warrants.

Thomas Brown, 32, and Megan Curtis, 27, were arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail on the outstanding warrants and drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The shooting happened on Monday.
Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky

Latest News

Veterinarians and shelter workers explain why people should rethink buying live animals for Easter
Queen City Records
Local records store owners get ready for National Record Store Day
East 80 closed in Laurel County after fatal crash
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $3 million for Clay, Laurel County infrastructure