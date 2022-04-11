Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday morning, a Hazard police officer reportedly saw a suspicious car parked on Brown Gay Lane.

When officers approached the car, they said the two people in the car were “acting strange”, and they could see a marijuana cigarette on the dashboard of the car.

A K-9 unit was deployed and alerted several times around the car.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded 9 MM gun, a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and five sets of digital scales. Several hundred individual baggies and needles were also found in the car along with more than $1,800 in cash.

Police said they determined both people in the car had outstanding warrants.

Thomas Brown, 32, and Megan Curtis, 27, were arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail on the outstanding warrants and drug charges.

