Advertisement

Pikeville’s WestCare emergency shelter seeking donations

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville needs your help.

Shelter officials are asking the community for donations as they plan to remodel the 85-year-old building off of Redale Road.

“This building was built in 1937 and it’s just in really bad condition. We need new plumbing, new flooring, new electrical. Pretty much new everything. And it’s just getting to the point where it’s just unacceptable for my residents, and my staff, but mostly my residents.” Brittany Slone, Program Director

The space serves unhoused people in the area, providing a space to help them get back on their feet, a mission that Slone said would not be possible without the help and donations they receive from the community. Now, she hopes monetary donations will also begin coming in to help with the remodel process.

“We couldn’t even function without community support. Because, I mean, we’re a homeless shelter. We’re a non-profit,” she said. “If they didn’t help us, how would we get it?”

Donations can be dropped off at many businesses around Pikeville- from Mona’s to Appcycled- where business owners have set up small, red donation boxes. Direct donations are also accepted at the shelter, or by contacting Slone at (606) 432-9442.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
East 80 reopened in Laurel County after fatal crash
Police: Three dead after shooting in Norton, Virginia
Williamsburg police along with search and rescue team members were able to locate two men who...
Police, Search & Rescue Team find two missing men
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - April 11, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - April 11, 2022
beshear laurel county water
Beshear announces another $250 million in ‘Clean Water’ funding
From L-R: WYMT News Director Steve Hensley, former InVision Hazard coordinator Baylen Campbell,...
Issues & Answers: the importance of thriving downtowns
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jadon Matthew Spires