Pikeville’s WestCare emergency shelter seeking donations

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter in Pikeville needs your help.

Shelter officials are asking the community for donations as they plan to remodel the 85-year-old building off of Redale Road.

“This building was built in 1937 and it’s just in really bad condition. We need new plumbing, new flooring, new electrical. Pretty much new everything. And it’s just getting to the point where it’s just unacceptable for my residents, and my staff, but mostly my residents.” Brittany Slone, Program Director

The space serves unhoused people in the area, providing a space to help them get back on their feet, a mission that Slone said would not be possible without the help and donations they receive from the community. Now, she hopes monetary donations will also begin coming in to help with the remodel process.

“We couldn’t even function without community support. Because, I mean, we’re a homeless shelter. We’re a non-profit,” she said. “If they didn’t help us, how would we get it?”

Donations can be dropped off at many businesses around Pikeville- from Mona’s to Appcycled- where business owners have set up small, red donation boxes. Direct donations are also accepted at the shelter, or by contacting Slone at (606) 432-9442.

