Pikeville partnership plants native nature

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville, the Pike County Conservation District and Pikeville High School partnered up Monday for an early Earth Day celebration.

A new focus on revitalizing the Bob Amos trail area with native foliage, while addressing some of the invasive species in the space, brought forth a plan to plant.

“Old saying is, ‘The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago,’” said Director of Outdoor Recreation P.J. Collins.

Students from Kelly Scott’s Biology and AP Biology classes gathered on a section of the multi-use trail near the YMCA, expanding their in-class lessons with some hands-on learning, planting trees with representatives from the city.

“It is so nice to bring my biology students out to experience what we’ve been talking about in the classroom forever- for the last month at least,” she said.

With a plan to plant around 60 trees, Collins said the long-term goal of the project is to help the hills thrive with native nature and blight-resistant trees, while targeting the invasive plants.

“It is definitely a task, but it’s a task that we’re working on and it’s going to be a multi-year project,” Collins said. “So, hopefully we can get it under control up here and we’ll start seeing some more diversity of our native trees.”

Scott said the students will be able to see their impact on their community in the years to come, which is an added lesson she has stressed in class.

“We’ve been talking about how much we take away from the environment. And them having a chance to give back, to leave something for future generations, makes them so happy. And it’s so nice for them to be excited about that,” Scott said.

The learning aspect does not stop with the students who planted the trees. Collins said labels will be added to the saplings and the community will get a chance to watch them grow. Other informative signs are also being added to the trail to explain the non-invasive journey.

“I think it’ll be a pretty good little experiment for everybody to enjoy,” he said.

