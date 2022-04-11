Man accused of assaulting officer at Ky. basketball game facing new charges

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man seen on video confronting a police officer at a middle school basketball game is now facing new charges.

Police said those charges stem from another incident with police over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Mark West was accused of fighting a school resource officer during a middle school basketball game in Woodford County. Police say West smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. They noted West tried to punch the officer who tried to arrest him.

Last week, a Woodford County grand jury indicted West, and the court issued another warrant for his arrest. The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office assisted Paris police in serving the warrant at West’s home in Paris. The arrest citation states officer Scott Johnson and deputies knocked on the front door and a female answered.

They say West entered the living room and grabbed the female saying, “Don’t let them in.” West tried to close the door, but Johnson kicked it in. Police say West pulled a handgun on Johnson and raised it to his chest. The officer slapped the gun out of West’s hands and brought him to the ground.

Police say West refused to give Johnson his hands, despite being told to stop resisting arrest. Eventually Johnson and deputies secured the firearm and arrested West. He was transported to the Bourbon Community Hospital for medical clearance. Police say officer Johnson was injured during the altercation and was seen by medical professionals.

West is being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

A grand jury indicted West on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, attempted assault on a police officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. After the incident over the weekend, West is facing new charges of wanton endangerment of a police officer and resisting arrest.

