Local records store owners get ready for National Record Store Day

Queen City Records
Queen City Records(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As National Record Store Day on April 23rd gets closer, local record stores are worried there will not be enough vinyl to go around.

Owners of Queen City Records said they do not know if they will get the number of records they ordered.

The story gets its records distributed through Ingram Entertainment Inc.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Steve Harkins said they are one of only four main distributors in the United States, so it is difficult to get all orders out quickly.

You can tune in to WYMT News this evening for more information.

