Gov. Andy Beshear uses line-item veto power in state budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear used his line-item veto power in the budget sent to him by lawmakers.

He said there is a lot to like in the spending plan, but he says it falls short in education spending.

Governor Beshear said the budget funds hundreds of millions in water and sewer improvements, broadband, major transportation projects, such as the Brent Spence Bridge Companion project, career and technical education, and other game-changing investments.

However, he said it does not go far enough.

“This budget isn’t the best it can be. And, while we make some great investments in our future, the budget certainly doesn’t meet the moment when it comes to K through 12 education,” said Beshear. “It, thankfully, provides a raise to so many, but intentionally leaves teachers, educators, and everybody who works in our public school system out, and I believe that’s wrong.”

The governor line-item vetoed raises for legislators, even himself and other constitutional offices. He also plans to veto parts of the budget that he says contain technical errors.

