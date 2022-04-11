Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $3 million for Clay, Laurel County infrastructure

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in London to announce funding coming to Clay and Laurel County from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

The Governor awarded $3,015,506 in total to help improve water and sewer systems in the counties.

Beshear also awarded more than $50,000 to the City of London from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for improvements to Levi Jackson Wilderness Park.

“Kentuckians deserve clean water – a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “What’s more, when we invest in our water and sewer infrastructure, we make every Kentucky community more attractive for companies looking to move or expand here, building on our incredible economic momentum. These projects are the right thing to do and the smart thing to do.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.