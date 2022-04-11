Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $3 million for Clay, Laurel County infrastructure

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was in London to announce funding coming to Clay and Laurel County from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

The Governor awarded $3,015,506 in total to help improve water and sewer systems in the counties.

Beshear also awarded more than $50,000 to the City of London from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for improvements to Levi Jackson Wilderness Park.

“Kentuckians deserve clean water – a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “What’s more, when we invest in our water and sewer infrastructure, we make every Kentucky community more attractive for companies looking to move or expand here, building on our incredible economic momentum. These projects are the right thing to do and the smart thing to do.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The shooting happened on Monday.
Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky

Latest News

Veterinarians and shelter workers explain why people should rethink buying live animals for Easter
Queen City Records
Local records store owners get ready for National Record Store Day
Hazard Police arrest man and woman on drug charges
Police: Man, woman arrested for outstanding warrants, drug charges
East 80 closed in Laurel County after fatal crash