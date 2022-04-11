EKY high schooler writes book to bring awareness to mining disaster

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We all have certain passions or interests that set us apart from one another and for one Eastern Kentucky high schooler, his interests grew in ways he never saw coming.

Letcher County Central High School student Micah Turner has a strong connection to coal mining given that his grandfathers and father were miners.

“He worked in the coal mines until he got on the mine rescue team and he responded to the Upper Big Branch mine disaster a few years back and so, I guess just the mine disaster aspect of that really influenced me,” said Turner.

Turner, who is also a photographer, took an interest in the Scotia mine disaster of 1976.

“You look at all these other mine disasters like Upper Big Branch, Kentucky Darby, there’s one over in Leslie County, they all have these big fancy monuments and statues,” he said. “And you look at Scotia and its nothing but a sign on the side of the road. I aim to change that.”

This motivated turner to write a book titled, Down The Mine, a historical fiction that follows several characters who work within the Scotia mines and experience the disaster that unfolded in March of 1976.

“It’s a very touchy subject because of the pain that’s drawn to that and the biggest thing that I can stress with the book is bringing dedication and respect to those miners, because that’s 26 lives who was just trying to make a living for their families,” he said.

Turner said he hopes to create a dialogue about this disaster for many generations to come.

“The whole goal with everything that I write and every photo that I take is to leave something for someone else that might inspire them to do the same,” he added.

Turner also said that he hopes a larger monument will be dedicated to the site of the Scotia mine before the 50th anniversary of the disaster, which will take place in 2026.

Turner added that a few other books are in the works.

Turner’s book, Down The Mine, will be available for purchase Friday, April 15th.

The book can be purchased on Amazon.com or at various local businesses throughout Letcher and Harlan Counties.

