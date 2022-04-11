Advertisement

Back and forth rain chances for the first half of the week

(WOWT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While your Monday will start dry, it will definitely not end that way. Take those umbrellas with you when you leave the house. You might need them at times.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50, so not too bad. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and stray showers possible off and on all day. Daytime highs will climb toward the 70-degree mark, but some may head past it as south-southwest winds work their way through the region.

The deeper into the night we get, the better the rain chances are. You might even hear some rumbles of thunder at times. Lows will drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday doesn’t look awful, but those rain chances will continue early in the day before starting to taper off. Highs will eventually make it into the low to mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday night and we’ll drop close to 60.

Wednesday and Thursday are days to watch closely. An approaching cold front could bring us some chances for showers and storms as highs soar into the upper 70s on Wednesday. Some of those Wednesday and Wednesday night could be on the stronger side, so stay weather aware. Those chances will linger into early Thursday before moving out. We will drop into the mid-50s Wednesday night and only climb back into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday, the skies start to clear and sunshine will carry us into Easter weekend. Highs will be back into the 70s Friday and Saturday and only get into the upper 60s for Easter Sunday as clouds increase and rain chances return late in the day.

